Reliance Jio to offer mobile number starting with numeral 6

New Delhi: Want to buy a Reliance Jio SIM? You might soon be alotted a Jio number starting with the numeral 6.

As per Telecom Talk, the Department of Telecommunication (DOT) has given approval to Reliance Jio to issue new mobile numbers starting with 6.

DoT has issued the 6-series MSC codes in three circles –Assam, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.

60010-60019 MSC codes: Rajasthan

60020-60029 MSC codes: Assam

60030-60039 MSC codes: Tamil Nadu

However, in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Reliance Jio has been allotted 7-series MSC codes while in Kolkata and Maharashtra the company has been given 8-series MSC codes.

Jio crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day and surpassing the subscriber addition rates of global giants like Facebook, WhatsApp and Skype.

Reliance Jio had recently said that it is planning to invest Rs 30,000 crore more to expand coverage and increase network capacity, taking the total investment in the network to nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore.