Reliance Jio to offer mobile number starting with numeral 6
New Delhi: Want to buy a Reliance Jio SIM? You might soon be alotted a Jio number starting with the numeral 6.
As per Telecom Talk, the Department of Telecommunication (DOT) has given approval to Reliance Jio to issue new mobile numbers starting with 6.
DoT has issued the 6-series MSC codes in three circles –Assam, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.
60010-60019 MSC codes: Rajasthan
60020-60029 MSC codes: Assam
60030-60039 MSC codes: Tamil Nadu
However, in Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, Reliance Jio has been allotted 7-series MSC codes while in Kolkata and Maharashtra the company has been given 8-series MSC codes.
Jio crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day and surpassing the subscriber addition rates of global giants like Facebook, WhatsApp and Skype.
Reliance Jio had recently said that it is planning to invest Rs 30,000 crore more to expand coverage and increase network capacity, taking the total investment in the network to nearly Rs 1.9 lakh crore.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Fateh Ka Fatwa: What are the hindrances faced by Muslim women in India?
- Will Iman, world's heaviest woman weighing 500 kg, get a new lease of life in India?
- Watch: PM Modi addresses rally in Uttarakhand's Srinagar
- Why are politicians trying to disguise crime in UP in communal colours?
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- I-League, Kolkata Derby: East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan — As it happened...
- WATCH: When Ishant Sharma asked a 'staring' Sabbir Rahman to focus on his batting
- Pakistani girl asked Irfan Pathan why he plays for India being a Muslim? Read his brilliant reply
- T20 Blind World Cup: Shah Rukh Khan congratulates Indian team with a special message