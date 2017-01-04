This is Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's New Year resolution
New York: While everyone commonly takes a new year resolution, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg too has his own.
Zuckerberg has resolved to meet people in real life in every US state by the end of the year.
"After a tumultuous last year, my hope for this challenge is to get out and talk to more people about how they are living, working and thinking about the future," Zuckerberg announced in a Facebook post.
It will take Zuckerberg to visit about 30 states by the end of the year to meet his target as he has spent significant time in other states already.
"By making the rounds across the country, he is sure to stoke speculation that he might someday like to run for political office," the report noted.
Zuckerberg said that technology and globalisation have made the people productive and connected but for many, it has made life challenging.
"This has contributed to a greater sense of division than I have felt in my lifetime. We need to find a way to change the game so it works for everyone," he added.
Check out his post
According to a report in Quartz on Wednesday, Zuckerberg ran 365 miles in 2016 and read 25 books in 2015, but this year`s resolution appears his most radical yet.
