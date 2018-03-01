Twitter rolls out Bookmarks feature globally for iOS, Android

New Delhi: Twitter has launched its Bookmarks feature globally for iOS and Android, Twitter Lite, and mobile.twitter.com.

The Bookmarks feature will give its over 300 million users a new way of saving tweets they like and might want to revisit and share.

Twitter had announced in October 2017 that it is developing a Bookmarking feature to save tweets.

Found something historic?

Don’t want to forget a joke?

Article that you want to read later? Save the Tweet with Bookmarks, and come back to it whenever you want. Only you can see your Bookmarks. pic.twitter.com/fM2QLcOYNF — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2018

“With our new 'share' icon on every Tweet, you’ll be able to bookmark a Tweet, share via Direct Message, or share off of Twitter any number of ways. Because we put all sharing actions together in one place, it’s easier to save and share privately or publicly — in the moment, or later” Jesar Shah, Product Manager at Twitter, said in a blog post.

How to bookmark a Tweet

To bookmark a Tweet, tap the share icon ( on iOS, on Android) and select Add Tweet to Bookmarks.

To view your saved Tweets, tap Bookmarks from your profile icon menu.

To remove a saved bookmark, tap the share icon from the Tweet within your bookmark timeline and select Remove Tweet from bookmarks.

Additionally, you can tap the more icon at the top of your bookmark timeline to remove all of your bookmarks at once.