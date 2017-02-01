Union Budget 2017: Want to ask question to FM Jaitley directly? Do it on twitter
By Reema Sharma | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:58
New Delhi: After the presentation of Union Budget 2017 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will reply to questions by Twitterati.
"I shall be presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18 tomorrow. I shall be happy to respond to your questions which you can send directly to me," Jaitley said in a video message.
Ask me questions using #MyQuestionToFM. pic.twitter.com/RK6djBPqQt
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 31, 2017
The questions can be asked on Twitter by using hastag #MyQuestionToFM.
This year, the government has decided to advance the Union Budget presentation to February 1, doing away with a decade-old practice of presenting it on the last working day of February.
With PTI Inputs
First Published: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 - 09:55
