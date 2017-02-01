Union Budget 2017: Want to ask question to FM Jaitley directly? Do it on twitter

New Delhi: After the presentation of Union Budget 2017 in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will reply to questions by Twitterati.

"I shall be presenting the Union Budget for 2017-18 tomorrow. I shall be happy to respond to your questions which you can send directly to me," Jaitley said in a video message.

The questions can be asked on Twitter by using hastag #MyQuestionToFM.

This year, the government has decided to advance the Union Budget presentation to February 1, doing away with a decade-old practice of presenting it on the last working day of February.

With PTI Inputs