Vishal Sikka saga: Twitteratis have a field day with puns, digs

As an action-packed day unfolded at Infosys with the abrupt exit of CEO Vishal Sikka, amused twitteratis exhibited their witty sides with hilarious digs and puns around an otherwise acrimonious corporate drama.

﻿
Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 11:56
Vishal Sikka saga: Twitteratis have a field day with puns, digs

New Delhi: As an action-packed day unfolded at Infosys with the abrupt exit of CEO Vishal Sikka, amused twitteratis exhibited their witty sides with hilarious digs and puns around an otherwise acrimonious corporate drama.

At the same time, corporate bigwigs like Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to lend support to the 'iconic' company.

"Crises are like a furnace that forges more durable steel. Infy is iconic & will always have people cheering for it. I certainly will..," he said.

Harsh Goenka, Chairman of RPG Enterprises, had a funny take on the exit when he tweeted, "Post demonetisation, old 'sikkas' not working. 'Vishal' change in #Infosys. Old guard wins".

On a more serious note, he said, "We live in times when wisdom is often lost amidst hubris. Time to question role of founding members when they've passed the baton #Infosys."

That said, there were umpteen jokes and pictures that seemed to capture the lighter side of the entire episode.

One twitterati (@secret_saanta) posted a still from an old black and white movie that showed five people pointing a gun, with the caption "Infosys founders whenever Vishal Sikka tried to take independent decisions".

Another one (@sidin) shared a joke on a imaginary conversation between founders NR Narayana Murthy and Nandan Nilekani (also former Aadhaar chairman). The make belief conversation has Murthy saying that a new CEO needs to be found, to which Nilekani replies "no problem, I have everybody's contact details".

Darshan Mehta, who has nearly 17,000 followers, tweeted "Ek Sikka ki Keemat kya aap jano Murthy sahab...Ek hi din mein 25 hazar crore uda diya", in an apparent reference to the erosion seen on Friday in the market cap of Infosys, one of India's most valuable companies.

With PTI Inputs

Infosys CEOInfosys MDVishal SikkaVishal Sikka resignsU B Pravin RaoU B Pravin Rao new infosys chiefU B Pravin Rao new Infy CEOTwitter reaction on Sikka

