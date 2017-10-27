Vodafone announces two special voice offers for pre-paid customers in Delhi and NCR

New Delhi: Vodafone India has announced two special Voice offers for pre-paid customers in Delhi & NCR who wish to join Vodafone’s SuperNet 4G network.

Customers who join Vodafone will get unlimited local and STD calls, free national roaming (outgoing and incoming) and 1GB data per day for a first recharge of Rs 496 for 84 days. This recharge will cater especially to heavy internet users and frequent roamers. There is also another exciting offer wherein a new customer will get unlimited local and STD calling and 1GB data for 28 days at Rs 177.

These first recharges are applicable for MNP customers also.

Speaking about the new offer, Mr. Alok Verma, Business Head, Delhi & NCR, Vodafone India, said, “We, at Vodafone, believe in providing the best network, service experience and value to our customers. We are pleased to extend world class Vodafone services with a basket of offerings to mobile subscribers in Delhi NCR. The Rs 177 and Rs 496 First Recharges are very attractive offers for pre-paid customers wanting to switch over to Vodafone SuperNet”.

Vodafone recently announced the SuperWeek plan, offering unlimited calling and 500 MB data at Rs 69. With Vodafone SuperWeek, customers can make unlimited local and STD calls toany network bundled with 500 MB data at just Rs 69 for a week.



Customers can make every week a SuperWeek with the option of unlimited repeat purchases of the pack.