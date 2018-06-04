हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vodafone

Vodafone i-RoamFREE plan for 10 days is priced at Rs 3500.

Vodafone offers international roaming at Rs 5000 for 28 days, covers 65 countries

New Delhi: Continuing with its aggressive telecom tariff, Vodafone has announced a new international roaming plan at Rs 5000.

Vodafone India has announced partnership with Visa under which Vodafone post-paid customers who using Visa Travel Prepaid Card, can now get discounts of Rs 500 to Rs 750 on Vodafone i-RoamFREE packs with 10 days and 28 days validity.

Vodafone i-RoamFREE plan for 28 days covers 65 countries and is priced at Rs 5000. Visa Travel Prepaid Cardholders with a Vodafone postpaid connection can get a discount of Rs 750 on this plan, thus getting this service for just Rs 4250.

Vodafone i-RoamFREE plan for 10 days is priced at Rs 3500 and Visa Travel Prepaid Cardholders with a Vodafone postpaid connection can get a discount of Rs 500, effectively making the service available at Rs 3000.

Vodafone i-RoamFREE plans cover 65 countries. It offers Unlimited Data & calls in 20 countries like USA, Europe, UAE, UK, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, New Zealand and unlimited free incoming calls and free data in 45 other countries.

Vodafone i-RoamFREE partnership with Visa will shortly be extended to Vodafone prepaid customers too.

Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India, said “Vodafone i-RoamFREE plans bring to the table an unparalleled combination of  exclusive benefits, high speed experience, worry-free roaming and great connectivity.”

“As a recent Visa survey pointed out, 97 percent of Indian travellers want to stay connected to the internet while travelling, which is the highest compared to their global peers. Our association with Vodafone will ensure that the Indian traveler now has an added incentive to stay connected to the internet and in touch with their loved ones even while on travel across the world,” said, Murali Nair, Vice President & Head of Client Relationship Management, India for Visa said.

 

