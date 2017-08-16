Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 28 GB data at just Rs 348

New Delhi: Vodafone India has announced a special offering for its prepaid customers in Rajasthan, with the launch of Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer, facilitating 01 GB data daily with unlimited voice calls (Local and National) for 28 days.

Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer is available at all the Vodafone Stores, Mini stores and multi brand retail outlets across the state. Customers can also avail this recharge through MyVodafone App.

Extending Independence Day greetings to the residents of Rajasthan, Amit Bedi, Business Head – Rajasthan, Vodafone India, said “Vodafone has always taken the lead in coming up with innovative products and services that also offer the finest value to our customers. With Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer users can explore internet elements like video, music, live TV, chats, with 1 GB data each day for 28 days. Additionally, our customers can also enjoy unlimited conversations with their loved ones anywhere in the country. These benefits can be accessed by our customers on 4G/3G or 2G handsets. Now always be in touch with your near and dear ones with Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer.”