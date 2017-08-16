close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 28 GB data at just Rs 348

Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer gives 1 GB data daily with unlimited voice calls for 28 days.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:42
Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 28 GB data at just Rs 348

New Delhi: Vodafone India has announced a special offering for its prepaid customers in Rajasthan, with the launch of Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer, facilitating 01 GB data daily with unlimited voice calls (Local and National) for 28 days.

Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer is available at all the Vodafone Stores, Mini stores and multi brand retail outlets across the state. Customers can also avail this recharge through MyVodafone App.

Extending Independence Day greetings to the residents of Rajasthan, Amit Bedi, Business Head – Rajasthan, Vodafone India, said “Vodafone has always taken the lead in coming up with innovative products and services that also offer the finest value to our customers. With Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer users can explore internet elements like video, music, live TV, chats, with 1 GB data each day for 28 days.  Additionally, our customers can also enjoy unlimited conversations with their loved ones anywhere in the country. These benefits can be accessed by our customers on 4G/3G or 2G handsets. Now always be in touch with your near and dear ones with Vodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge Offer.”

TAGS

Vodafone IndiaVodafone prepaid customersVodafone RajasthanVodafone 348 Prepaid Recharge OfferVodafone new offer

From Zee News

Fatwa issued on Facebook against Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar
Tripura

Fatwa issued on Facebook against Tripura Chief Minister Man...

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day visit to Madhya Pradesh
India

BJP President Amit Shah arrives in Bhopal on a three-day vi...

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in Kodaikanal
India

Irom Sharmila ties nuptial knot with long-time partner in K...

Watch: &#039;A good politician makes sacrifices,&#039; says Dr Chandra at India-ASEAN Youth Summit 2017
India

Watch: 'A good politician makes sacrifices,' says...

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collapse | Watch video
India

Bihar floods: Family of three washed away in bridge collaps...

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan
India

Doklam stand-off: Japan extends support to India, Bhutan

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-law
MumbaiIndia

Mumbai: Mother strangles son to death to save daughter-in-l...

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parents
Goa

Blue Whale challenge: Goa Police issues advisory for parent...

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to victims
World

Barcelona terror attack: Gurudwaras lend a helping hand to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video