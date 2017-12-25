हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 1GB daily data for Rs 198

The 28-day validity pack offers unlimited local and STD voice calls and 1GB data a day at Rs 198 for existing users.

Updated: Dec 25, 2017, 10:13 AM IST
Comments |
Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 1GB daily data for Rs 198

New Delhi: India's second largest telecom operator Vodafone on Sunday announced a new pre-paid offering for existing users with unlimited voice calls and 1GB data a day at Rs 198.

New customers need to recharge with Rs 229 to get the same benefits, Vodafone said in a statement.

The 28-day validity pack offers unlimited local and STD voice calls and 1GB data a day at Rs 198 for existing users.

"As a part of this offer, customers will also enjoy unlimited local and STD calls even while roaming in India.

"The pack also offers 100 free SMS per day," the statement said, adding that the offer is available across all Vodafone 4G circles.

"With 1GB data per day and unlimited calling, the plans will take care of all their (users) communication needs," said Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director - Consumer Business, Vodafone India.

Tags:
Vodafone data offernew Vodafone planMobile data warVodafone pre-paid offeringVodafone customers
Next
Story

Reliance Jio launches Happy New Year 2018 plans – Check details

Trending