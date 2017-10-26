Vodafone offers unlimited calls, 500 MB data plan at Rs 69 for 7 days

New Delhi: Vodafone India on Thursday announced the SuperWeek plan, offering unlimited calling and 500 MB data at Rs 69.



With Vodafone SuperWeek, customers can make unlimited local and STD calls toany network bundled with 500 MB data at just Rs 69 for a week.



Customers can make every week a SuperWeek with the option of unlimited repeat purchases of the pack.



Inviting customers to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNetTM experience, Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director – Consumer Business, Vodafone India said, “We, at Vodafone, believe in providing the best network, service experience and value to our customers. With SuperWeek, the key objective is to offer a pocket friendly and affordable unlimited plan that will appeal to all prepaid consumers. This plan will further enable our customers to remain confidently connected and enjoy a worry free Vodafone SuperNetTM4G experience on our best network ever.”

