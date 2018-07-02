हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vodafone revamps RED postpaid plans: Check out new tariff

The new Vodafone Red plans provides unlimited free calls and data in 20 countries at a cost of just Rs 180 per day as an add on pack.

New Delhi: Vodafone India on Monday revamped its RED postpaid plans introduced promising lowest bill guarantee, complimentary mobile insurance and unlimited international roaming benefits.

“Vodafone has introduced a feature called Bill Guarantee with optimization technology. This feature automatically keeps the consumer on the lowest possible bill on their chosen plan by billing them on the best suited plan within the RED postpaid portfolio basis their monthly usage,” the company said in a statement.

RED Postpaid customers also get 12 months of Vodafone Play free to watch unlimited Live TV, latest movies and TV shows. Those opting for RED International, RED International+, RED Signature and RED Signature+ plans will be gifted with a subscription of Netflix for up to 12 months.

The new Vodafone Red plans provides unlimited free calls and data in 20 countries at a cost of just Rs 180 per day as an add on pack, the company said.

Check out the latest Vodafone  RED postpaid tariff

Plan Name RED Entertainment RED Entertainment + RED International RED International+ RED Signature RED Signature+
Plan Rental 399 499 999 1299 1999 2999
Amazon Prime At No Extra Cost For 1 Year For 1 Year For 1 Year For 1 Year For 1 Year For 1 Year
Mobile Shield NA Free Free Free Free Free
RED Hot Deals Coupons worth 399 every month Coupons worth 499 every month Coupons worth 999 every month Coupons worth 1299 every month Coupons worth 399 every month Coupons worth 2999 every month
Vodafone PLAY Free for 1 Year Free for 1 Year Free for 1 Year Free for 1 Year Free for 1 Year Free for 1 Year
Netflix Gift NA NA For 2 months For 2 months For 3 months For 1 Year
Lowest Bill Guarantee Free Free Free Free Free Free
Free ISD Minutes NA NA 50 minutes (  applicable for USA, Canada, China , Malaysia, Singapore, Hong kong, Thailand) 100  minutes (  applicable for USA, Canada, China , Malaysia, Singapore, Hong kong, Thailand) 200  minutes (  applicable for USA, Canada, China , Malaysia, Singapore, Hong kong, Thailand) 200  minutes (  applicable for USA, Canada, China , Malaysia, Singapore, Hong kong, Thailand)
Preferred ISD Rates post Free Minutes NA NA For below mentioned countries* For below mentioned countries* For below mentioned countries* For below mentioned countries*
Free International Roaming Unlimited calling and free data @ a cost of just Rs.180/day as an add-on pack Unlimited calling and free data @ a cost of just Rs.180/day as an add-on pack Unlimited calling and free data @ a cost of just Rs.180/day as an add-on pack Unlimited calling and free data @ a cost of just Rs.180/day as an add-on pack Unlimited calling and free data @ a cost of just Rs.180/day as an add-on pack Unlimited calling and free data @ a cost of just Rs.180/day as an add-on pack

50 paisa per minute to US and Canada, Rs.2 per minute to China and Hong Kong, Rs.3 per minute to Bangladesh and UK, Rs.5 per minute to Pakistan, Singapore, Bhutan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Thailand, Australia, Germany.

 

