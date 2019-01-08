WhatsApp gold upgrade messages are hoax, don't download any link

New Delhi: If you have been using the chat messenger WhatsApp, you may come across a message doing rounds these days asking you to upgrade to the Gold version of WhatsApp.

The WhatsApp Gold upgrade messages are nothing new but a re-circulation of old haox messages.

Back in May 2016, those using WhatsApp, came across similar message, asking them to upgrade to the Gold version of WhatsApp.

The message read as, “Hey Finally Secret Whatsapp golden version has been leaked, This version is used only by big celebrities.”Now we can use it too ,WhatsApp Gold Contains many advanced features like WhatsApp Video calling , Delete the messages you sent by mistake , Send more than 100 pics at once ,Free calling ,Change WhatsApp themes and tons of great features. This WhatsApp gold can be activated only Via Invites and I am inviting you. Once you activate this WhatsApp gold , your green icon will change to gold and you can enjoy all features 100% safely. Activate WhatsApp Gold with one click at https://www.goldenversion.com/”

The hoax viral message was a trap of hackers to retrieve users’ personal information.

Fact check

WhatsAppupdates are available only on Play Store and App Store for Android and iPhone users respectively. If you get any further links for download, consider it as a threat because such links may contain malware.