Yahoo Messenger introduces read receipts, typing indicators
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 15:01
New York: Yahoo Messenger has rolled out "read receipts" and typing indicator features to allow users to be sure when their friends are checking their messages.
The features are very similar to that of WhatsApp.
With "read receipts", a user can see if the message has been read or not and it will also show the similar results for group chats.
With typing indicator, users will be able to see when the person they are chatting with starts typing.
Yahoo has also added new emojis that will show up bigger on the chat window.
The new features are available on App Store and Google Play.
With IANS Inputs
First Published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017 - 15:01
