You can use Reliance Jio services on 2G and 3G smartphones – Know how

New Delhi: Reliance subscribers can experience Jio on a 3G or even 2G smartphone using the JioFi 4G Portable Voice + Data Device.

The portable WiFi hotspot, unlike other dongles and portable hotspot devices, offers more than just data connectivity – the entire bouquet of Jio services, including voice and video calls can be experienced through this device. JioFi is everyone’s passport to Jio Digital Life.

With the JioFi, comes a Jio SIM. Once the SIM gets active, you can connect multiple devices to internet by latching on to the hostspot created by the JioFi device.

This enables family members at homes or the entire staff at small enterprises to be connected to Jio Digital Life.

For voice calls, users need to download Jio4GVoice on their 2G / 3G smartphone from Play Store.

Once done, the mobile phone can be connected to the JioFi’s WiFi network. Making Jio4GVoice the default calling option will ensure that users start enjoying high speed internet, Unlimited Voice calls, Video calls and send SMS anytime, anywhere.

By routing your calls through JioFi, users are sure to surprise on their friends and family.

The call recipient will see the 10-digit number of the user’s JioFi SIM on the screen when users make calls using Jio4GVoice.

With this, the VoLTE features of Video and HD calls will now be available on 2G / 3G smartphones and the users will be able to speak to their contacts in HD voice – crystal clear – if they too are on Jio network.

When the contact calls back on the same number, JioFi users will receive this call on their 2G/3G smartphone which is configured with their JioFi device.