5 killed due to heavy rains in Pakistan

Many mud and brick homes were partially or completely damaged in the rain and thunderstorm in the province.

Representational image

Peshawar: At least five persons were killed, including four of a family, in rain related incidents in northwest Pakistan on Sunday, an official said.

A couple and their two minor children died when the roof of their room collapsed due to torrential rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Orakzai district. The rescue team retrieved the dead bodies from debris of the house, the official said.

Meanwhile, in other incident a three-year-old boy died and another injured when the roof of their room collapsed in Khyber-Pakhtunhwa's Nowshera district.

The condition of the injured is stated to be critical, the official said.

Many mud and brick homes were partially or completely damaged in the rain and thunderstorm in the province.

