Congress collects Rs 2.35 lakh through crowdfunding in Jaipur

Jaipur: The Congress launched a door-to-door election and crowdfunding campaign in Jaipur on Tuesday and collected more than Rs 2 lakh from citizens.

Rajasthan Congress spokesperson and Jaipur Congress president Pratap Khachariyawas launched the campaign at the party office.

Khachariyawas said the party workers would also seek financial support from the citizens for elections. On the first day of the campaign, the party has collected Rs 2.35 lakh.

He said the party workers would contact the people door-to-door at the booth level and apprise them of the "anti-people" policies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party government.