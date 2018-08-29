हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress Delhi unit

Congress to protest against sealing of non-polluting industries

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that on August 31, the party will hold a demonstration at Kejriwal's residence in support of their charter of six demands.

Congress to protest against sealing of non-polluting industries
File photo

New Delhi: The Congress Delhi unit on Tuesday said that it will protest at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence here against the "illegal" sealing of non-polluting industrial establishments in the capital.

In a statement, Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken said that on August 31, the party will hold a demonstration at Kejriwal's residence in support of their charter of six demands. Maken demanded that the Centre and the Kejriwal government give permission to run non-polluting industries in Delhi without any delay.

He said that due to the laxity of both the governments, the "sword of sealing" was hanging over such establishments.

According to the 6th Economic Census 2013, there are 8,75,308 industrial establishments in Delhi, of which 1,55,950 are manufacturing units, said Maken. 

The Congress demands that the central government put small non-polluting industries in the category of household industries.

