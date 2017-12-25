High Court warns of arrest in Rajasthan doctor's strike

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan High Court on Monday warned the doctors on strike with arrest on the failure of any settlement with the government.

The High Court said that the two presidents of doctors association - Dr Ajay Chaudhary and Durga Shanker - should be arrested if no agreement happens between doctors and the government.

Rajasthan doctors have been protesting for higher pay and promotion since December 16.

On Sunday, members of AIIMS Resident Doctors Association asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wear the apron and live their life for one day to understand the amount of stress they take.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the AIIMS doctors said, “We are lucky to have an active PM like you... Now RDA AIIMS requests you to put (on) white apron and spend one day as a government doctor to understand the tremendous amount of pressure we face, the agony of patients who did not get treatment, the dying healthcare system due to lack of resources and infrastructure.”