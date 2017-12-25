Smuggle cows and get killed, threatens Rajasthan BJP MLA

JAIPUR: Reacting to allegations of a mob attacking a suspected cow smuggler in Alwar, a Rajasthan BJP legislator has threatened that cow smugglers are likely to be killed.

"Gau taskari, Gaukashi karoge to yun hi maroge (If you smuggle cows, you're likely to be killed)," says Gyan Dev Ahuja, a BJP MLA from Alwar.

Zakir Khan, an alleged cattle smuggler, was pulled out of his truck and beaten up by a mob on Saturday in Alwar. He was later was arrested by police.

Ahuja claimed that no one attacked Khan and that the injuries were caused after the truck he was driving overturned.

“Use janta ne nahin peeta, wo bahana kar raha hai (The mob didn't attack him, he's giving excuses),” added Ahuja.

Ahuja is known to make controversial statements.

Last year, during the stand-off between the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and the government, Ahuja alleged that some “3,000 condoms and anti-pregnancy injections are used daily” in the campus and “do bad things with our daughters and sisters”.