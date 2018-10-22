हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Woman jumps naked from third floor after gangrape, torture

Two men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old Nepali woman here, police said Sunday.

Jaipur: Two men have been arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 23-year-old Nepali woman here, police said Sunday.

Based on the survivor's complaint, the accused Lokesh Saini (19) and Kamal Saini (24) were arrested late Saturday night, said ACP Jaipur South K K Awasthi.

The accused had allegedly gang-raped the woman on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, SHO Muhana Police Station area Devendra Kumar said.

According to the plaint, the accused had tortured her following which she jumped nude from the third floor of an apartment in Muhana area to escape.

The survivor is currently undergoing treatment at Jaipuria Hospital. Medical examination has been done and the matter is being investigated, the SHO added. 

