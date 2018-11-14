हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Terrorists

1 terrorist killed in joint ops by DRI & Indian Army; Massive cache of arms and ammunition recovered

One terrorist was killed in a joint operation of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Indian Army on Tuesday. 

Representational Image

SRINAGAR: One terrorist was killed in a joint operation of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Indian Army on Tuesday. 

A massive cache of explosives, arms, ammunition and narcotic drugs was seized from Gigrial village in Akhnoor region.

According to emerging reports, the arms and explosives bore Chinese markings, according to an official statement issued Wednesday, as reported by PTI

"The arms and ammunition bear distinct Chinese markings and were being smuggled into India from Pakistan across the international boundary," it said.

The seized arms and explosives include one AK-56 rifle, 15 hand grenades, five pistols along with 60 rounds of ammunition, 12 detonators of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and 234 rounds of ammunition from a forward area in Gigrial village of Akhnoor region in Jammu, the statement issued by the DRI said.

The slain terrorist is suspected to be a Pakistani national.

With agency inputs

