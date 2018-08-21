हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

11 killed as vehicle carrying Machail yatra pilgrims falls into Chenab river in J&K's Kishtwar; 5-yr-old lone survivor

This is the second major accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district in the past 24 hours. 

Image Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, at least 11 people were killed after a vehicle carrying pilgrims to a temple, skidded off the road and fell into the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Tuesday. A five-year-old child, who is the lone survivor among the pilgrims, has been shifted to a nearby hospital. 

Jammu and Kashmir DGP SP Vaid said that the incident took place when the vehicle carrying pilgrims to the Machail Mata temple rolled down and fell into the Chenab river, around 28 km from Kishtwar, in the Padder belt area.

At least 11 bodies were recovered in the rescue operation. The 5-year-old child, the only survivor, is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Notably, this is the second major accident in Kishtwar district in the past 24 hours. The 43-day long Machail yatra kicked off on July 25 and so far almost 1.50 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at goddess Durga shrine. 

On Monday, seven people, including a policeman, were killed and 12 others injured after two vehicles came under a landslide in the district. The incident took place at Kulligad on the Doda-Kishtwar road. 

Huge boulders and debris suddenly came down from a hill burying a mini-bus and a car plying on the Doda-Kishtwar road.

