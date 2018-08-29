16 Army barracks reduced to ashes due to massive blaze near LoC in Kashmir's Kupwara

JAMMU: At least 16 camps belonging to Army’s 45 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) were completely reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out near the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the 45 Rashtriya Rifles camps in Machhil sector of north Kashmir.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

The fire caused some damage to the property, but there was no loss of life or injury to anyone, officials said.

“An incident of fire took place in the Machil sector at 2 pm on Tuesday. The fire was brought under control. Some damage to property took place. However, there is no loss of life. Cause of the fire is being ascertained,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia, defence spokesman at Srinagar, said.

Though the officials are trying to ascertain what caused the fire, they suspect it to have been caused either by short-circuit or a Kerosene stove.

The police later said that around 16 barracks, mostly made of wood, were reduced to ashes within hours.

Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, later told reporters that the situation is fully under control and only the wooden structures have been damaged.

“Everything has been brought under control. There is nothing to worry,” he added.

The incident warrants attention since the Rashtriya Rifles camps are located at a strategic location given in the Machil sector which is one of the most preferred routes for infiltration from the Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir.

In June this year, three terrorists were killed when the security forces foiled an infiltration bid in the Machil sector.