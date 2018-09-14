हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kishtwar bus mishap

17 dead as mini bus falls into deep gorge in J&K's Kishtwar, 11 airlifted to Jammu

The accident occurred at Dandaran, near Thakrai in Kishtwar on Friday morning.

17 dead as mini bus falls into deep gorge in J&amp;K&#039;s Kishtwar, 11 airlifted to Jammu
Image Credit: ANI

JAMMU: At least seventeen people were killed and several injured after a mini bus plunged into the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kishtwar district on Friday.

Sharing more details about the mishap, Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner Angrez Singh Rana said, ''Át least 17 people have died, 16 people injured in the mishap. 11 people have been airlifted by a helicopter to Jammu.''

''The district administration was making all efforts to airlift critically-injured passengers to Jammu,'' Rana said.

The accident occurred at Dandaran near Thakrai'area on Friday morning.

The bus, which was reportedly carrying over 30 passengers, was on its way to Kishtwar from the Keshwan area when the driver lost control and the vehicle plunged into a 300-foot deep gorge near the Chenab riverbed in the Thakrie area. 

"Twelve bodies have been recovered while five people succumbed to their injuries later. Eight critically injured passengers have been flown to Jammu city for specialised treatment," a police officer earlier said.

Police, with the help of local administration, is carrying out the rescue operation in the area. The administration has also announced compensation for the victims. 

"The next of the kin of the deceased will be given an ex gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each, while Rs 50,000 will be given to each of the injured persons," Rana said. 

This is the third major accident in Kishtwar district in the last one month.

While 13 Machail Yatra devotees were killed when their cab plunged into a gorge on August 21, seven persons were killed and 12 others injured when two vehicles were hit by boulders a day earlier. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Kishtwar bus mishapJammu and KashmirThakraiAngrez Singh RanaChenab River

