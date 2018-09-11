19 health institutions found locked in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district

Jammu: Nineteen health institutes were found locked and 44 officials found absent from their duties during a surprise checking in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said Monday.

A spokesperson of the district administration said special teams constituted by District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad conducted the inspection of various health institutions.

He said separate teams inspected 120 institutions including offices of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) besides the Rajouri District Hospital, he said.

The teams found 19 health institutes locked and the administration ordered the chief medical officer to submit a report and initiate strict disciplinary action against the staff as well as the monitoring authorities, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, the inspection teams found out of 994 health staff in the local institutions, 758 were found present and 44 absent, he said.

The administration has decided to seek the explanation from the CMO and BMOs whether they have followed the leave rules in sanctioning leave of such a large number of officials and employees.

The deputy commissioner said the surprise checking was to ensure punctuality and discipline to ensure best healthcare facilities to the public.

He said action shall also be initiated against the authorities who have sanctioned leave in an irrational and casual manner.