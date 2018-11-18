हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Shopian; search and combing ops underway

As search operation was going on, hiding terrorists fired upon the search party.

Srinagar: Two terrorists were gunned down on Sunday in an encounter with Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces in the state's Shopian district.

J&K police and security forces jointly launched a cordon and search operation early on Sunday, based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Rebban area of Zainapora in Shopian district.

As search operation was going on, hiding terrorists fired upon the search party. The fire was retaliated by the police and armed forces leading to an encounter. 

"In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were killed and bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Identities are being ascertained," J&K Police said.

"Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter," they added.

Police have, meanwhile, registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter.

