20 injured in clash between protesters, security forces

PTI | Last Updated: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 19:15
Srinagar: At least 20 people were today injured in a clash between protesters and security forces in Pulwama town in south Kashmir.

A group of youths started shouting slogans and hurling stones at security forces near Degree College, Pulwama, this afternoon, a police official said.

The security personnel resorted to baton charge and fired several tear smoke shells to disperse the protestors. At least 20 people were injured in the clash, he said.

There were unconfirmed reports of security forces firing a few warning shots in the air.

First Published: Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 18:39

