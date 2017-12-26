210 terrorists killed, 820 ceasefire violations by Pakistan in 2017

NEW DELHI: A total of 820 incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops have been reported in the current year till today as against 221 last year, a report said.

The Army has killed at least 210 terrorists in this year whereas a total of 61 Army personnel have lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Out of 210, 72 were killed on the Line of Control and 148 were neutralised in the hinterlands, as per sources.

The Indian Army has been adopting a 'tough' approach in dealing with ceasefire violations and terrorist activities in the last one year.

Earlier today, the Indian Army claimed that five of its highly-trained commandos went some 300 meters across the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and killed three Pakistani soldiers, in a swift and daring operation on Monday evening.

The operation took place hours after Indian death row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav met his wife and mother in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Army confirmed the death of the three soldiers but asserted that they died in unprovoked firing and that Indian soldiers had not crossed the LoC.

Sources said Pakistan raised the issue of the strike by the Indian soldiers during the weekly talks between the two armies over the hot line.

The operation began around 6 PM and the team returned to their camp within 45 minutes and none of them sustained any injury, Army sources said.

The temporary post of the Pakistan Army was put under extensive surveillance much before the operation was carried out on the instruction of the local commander of the Army unit.

On Saturday, the Border Action Team of the Pakistan Army had killed four Indian Army personnel including a Major in Rajouri.

The sources said Pakistani soldiers killed in the operation were from Pakistan Army's Baluch regiment and the temporary post targeted by the Indian Army was in an area which Pakistan calls Rukh Chakri sector.

They said there was no comparison between last year's surgical strikes and yesterday's operation. A small team of commandos was deployed with a very limited aim in yesterday's operation.

There were reports that the number of casualty on the Pakistani side was four but Army sources maintained that three were killed and one was injured.