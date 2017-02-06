49 spurious, sub-standard drugs seized in J&K, health dept raises alarm

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir health department has raised an alarm after nearly 49 spurious and sub-standard drugs were detected by the state-run Drugs and Food Control Organisation in the past two years.

According to data released by the state health department, nearly 49 sub-standard drugs were detected in J-K's 22 districts in the past two years by the Drugs and Food Control Organisation .

The organisation detected and seized 14 sub-standard drugs in 2016-17 and 35 sub-standard drugs in 2015-16. In the past two years, it also found that 34 drugs in the state were either misbranded or had labelling errors.

Fifteen drugs were declared as misbranded in 2015-16 and 19 drugs in 2016-17.

The drugs were tested at the Drug Testing Laboratory in Srinagar, Combined Food and Drug Laboratory in Jammu, Regional Drug Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh and Central Drug Laboratory in Kolkata.

In most cases, samples of the drugs failed the tests.

In one such instance, the content of Amoxicillin was found to be nil in an Amoxicillin drug. Similar were results for various drugs of over 30 such manufacturers.

The drugs were picked up randomly and in most cases samples taken from urban areas failed tests as compared to those from rural areas of the state.

The organisation said following government action in the matter 26 cases are subjudice and 13 cases are being investigated.

J&K Health Minister Bali Bhagat issued instructions to the J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Ltd (JKMSCL) management to put in place a well-knit mechanism for rigorous testing of all procured medicines from leading laboratories of the country before suppling to health institutions.

He also called for a close synergy between the JKMSCL, Drugs & Food Control Organisation (D&FCO) and other agencies to strictly monitor the quality of medicines procured from various companies.

The Minister also called upon all the heads of departments and institutions to put in their requirements to the Corporation well in time so that it is able to procure the same and undertake necessary testing before the supply.

He said that no hospital is authorised to purchase medicines locally unless it obtains the NOC from the Corporation and cites the valid reason for doing so.