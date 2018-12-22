6 terrorists related to Zakir Musa's outfit Ansar Ghazat-ul-Hind killed in Tral encounter

SRINAGAR: All the six terrorists killed in Tral encounter on Friday morning were associated with Ansar Ghazat-ul-Hind, an outfit led by most wanted terrorist Zakir Musa, confirmed a senior police officer. Musa was spotted on a train in Punjab, dressed as a Sikh man.

The six terrorists died during crossfire with the security forces during a brief encounter at Tral area of Awantipora in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The gunfight broke out after a joint team of Army's 42 RR, SOG and CRPF fired some warning shots towards a militant hideout situated in an orchard along the Tral-Awantipora road during a cordon-and-search operation.

The six have been identified a Soliha Mohammad Akhoon son of Ghulam Mohammad Akhoon of Arampora, Rasik Mir son of Ghulam Qadir, Rouf Mir son of Ghulam Nabi, Umer Ramzan son of Mohammad Ramzan Mir, residents of Dadsara, Nadeem Sofi son of Mohammad Muzaffar Sofi of Batgund, Tral at present Dadsara and Faisal Javid Khanday son of Javid Khanday of Amlar Awantipora.

Soliha was the deputy chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, said the officer, adding that all the slain were involved in many terrorist-related attacks including grenade throwing incidents in recent past in Awantpora police district.

“Based on a credible input about the presence of terrorists in Arampora area of Awantipora, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in the area today morning. As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by the terrorists. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight. In the ensuing encounter, six terrorists were neutralized and the bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained,” said an official release.

“There collateral damage took place during the encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. Police has registered a case and initiated investigation in the matter,” it added.