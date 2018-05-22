6-year-old daughter of martyred jawan pays tribute

Little did his six-year-old daughter know that it was the final time she was getting to see her father's lifeless body. As tears rolled down her eyes, she paid tribute to her brave father who was martyred in an encounter with the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

No doubt, the heart-wrenching incident caught everyone's attention.

The body of jawan Deepak Nainwal was brought to his hometown in Dehradun on Monday for the last rites.

On April 10, Nainwal suffered serious injuries while he tried to encounter a group of heavily-armed terrorists. He was shot twice during the counter operation.

After struggling for life for over a month, the jawan breath his last on Sunday. He succumbed to his injuries at Pune's Command Hospital at around 10 pm.

Nainwal is survived by his wife, six-year-old daughter, five-year-old son, mother, father and a brother. His father is a retired Captain and his brother too is in the security forces.