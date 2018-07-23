हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

80-year-old beaten up for carrying buffalo in J&K, 3 arrested

A case was registered and three accused have been arrested. Sheikh was later discharged from the hospital.

80-year-old beaten up for carrying buffalo in J&amp;K, 3 arrested

Srinagar: An 80-year-old man in Jammu and Kashmir, who was carrying buffalo to his home, was attacked and beaten up by a group of people. The incident took place in the state's Ramban district on Sunday.

He was admitted to Banihal district hospital after he had suffered injuries.

Abdul Hamid Sheikh bought a buffalo from Batru village and was taking it home which is 3 kms from the place. On his way home, the old man had a tiff with another man, Parbhat Singh, who was later joined by his family in thrashing Sheikh.

A case was registered and three accused have been arrested. Sheikh was later discharged from the hospital.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "A case was registered and three accused were arrested. Further investigation is on. The complainant was discharged from local hospital and has since proceeded safely to his home. This is just a normal case and not a case of cow vigilantism as being claimed by sections of media."

Several incidents of lynching and mob violence have been reported from across the country in the recent past. In the latest mob lynching indent, a man was beaten up by a mob to death in Rajasthan on the suspicion of cow smuggling. 28-year-old Akbar Khan was lynched in Lalawandi village in Alwar district on last Saturday.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirMob lynchingLynching

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close