Afzal Guru death anniversary: Restrictions in Srinagar, Shopian

Srinagar: Authorities today imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar and Shopian and upped security in the Valley to maintain law and order in view of the strike called by separatist groups on the fourth death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Restrictions have been imposed in six police station areas of Srinagar city along with Shopian town, a police official said.

The curbs on assembly of people were put in place in the police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safakadal and Maharaj Gunj in downtown (interior) areas and in Maisuma in Srinagar, as well as in Shopian town.

The police official said the restrictions were imposed to maintain law and order.

Security forces have been deployed in strength in sensitive areas of the city and elsewhere in the Valley to thwart any protests, the official said.

Meanwhile, day-to-day life was affected due to the strike called by separatist groups, including both factions of Hurriyat Conference and JKLF, to protest Guru's hanging.

Most of the shops, petrol pumps and other business establishments were shut across the Valley, the official said.

He said while most of the public transport was off the roads, private cars, cabs and auto-rickshaws were plying.

The authorities have suspended the Baramulla-Banihal rail service for the day in view of the apprehensions of law and order problems.

Guru was hanged and buried in New Delhi's Tihar jail on February 9, 2013.