Constable Saleem Shah

Again, terrorists murder abducted J&K policeman, body found in Kulgam

Constable Saleem Shah's body was recovered from a nursery near Redwani Payeen village.

Again, terrorists murder abducted J&amp;K policeman, body found in Kulgam
Image Credit: Omar Abdullah/Twitter

SRINAGAR: The bullet-riddled body of a police constable, who was apparently abducted by a group of terrorists linked to Hizbul Mujahideen from his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, was found on Saturday.

Constable Saleem Shah, who was on leave, was abducted from his residence in Mutalhama area of Kulgam in south Kashmir last night, a police spokesperson said.

He said Shah's body was recovered from a nursery near Redwani Payeen village.

The J&K Police has severely condemned Shah's killing.

Former J&K chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah too condemned Shah's brutal killing.

''The murder of Mohd Saleem is barbaric & unacceptable. I condemn his killing in the strongest possible terms. May his soul rest in peace & may his family find strength at this difficult time,'' Abdullah tweeted.

The body bore severe injury marks, indicating that he was brutally tortured by the terrorists, the spokesperson said.

Shah had joined the services in 2016 and, after completing his basic training, was posted to DPL Pulwama.

The slain cop is survived by aged parents, two brothers and one sister and was the lone bread-earner for his family.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to nab his killers.

Initial investigation has indicated that it was the handiwork of banned terror outfit HM, the J&K Police spokesman said, adding, "we condemn such gruesome terror act and assure that the culprits shall be brought to justice."

(With PTI inputs)

Constable Saleem ShahJ&K PolicemanKulgamHizbul Mujahideen

