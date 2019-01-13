हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Al Badr terrorist and IED expert Zeenat-ul-Islam killed in Kulgam encounter

SRINAGAR: Two dreaded terrorists, including Zeenat-ul-Islam associated with terror outfit Al Badr, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.

The security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Katpora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday evening after receiving specific information about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

As the forces were conducting the searches, the two terrorists fired upon them forcing the security forces to retaliate strongly.

In the ensuing encounter, the two dreaded terrorists were killed, he said.

A large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the two slain terrorists, the official said, adding that no collateral damage has been reported.

Of the two slain terrorists, one of them was identified as Zeenat-ul-Islam, who was long associated with the terror group al Badr, the official said, adding that the identity of the second terrorist is  yet to be ascertained.

Zeenat, considered as an Improvised explosive device (IED) expert, was earlier associated with another terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, the official said. 

