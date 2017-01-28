All five soldiers trapped under snow in J&K's Machil sector rescued, undergoing treatment

Kupwara (J&K): All five army personnel who were stuck in the snow when their post caved-in during an avalanche, have been rescued and are undergoing treatment, a media report said on Saturday.

Of the five jawans, three were pulled out first while two others were rescued soon after.

The incident took place when an avalanche struck an army post in the Machil sector near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district early in the morning.

The soldiers belonged to 56 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) , the police said.

Over the past two days, avalanches had also hit army posts in Gurez sector, killing over a dozen soldiers.

On Saturday, the local administration issued avalanche warnings in Baramulla, Kupwara, Kulgam, Ganderbal, Shopian, Anantnag, Leh and Kargil districts, advising people living not to venture out.

District magistrates were asked to supervise relief and rescue operations in avalanche-prone areas.