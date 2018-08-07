हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath Yatra resumes, 454 pilgrims leave for Kashmir Valley

The yatra had remained suspended for two days because of the separatist called protest shutdown in the Kashmir Valley.

File photo (PTI)

Jammu: A small batch of 454 pilgrims on Tuesday left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley as the annual Amarnath Yatra resumed after remaining suspended for two days, officials said.

Police said the yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 11 vehicles. This includes pilgrims going to both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

The yatra had remained suspended for two days because of the separatist called protest shutdown in the Kashmir Valley.

To date, over 2.70 lakh pilgrims have performed this year's Amarnath Yatra since it started on June 28.

Coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival, the yatra will end on August 26.

