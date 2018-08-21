Amarnath Yatra suspended for three days till Aug 23

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amarnath Yatra

The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended for three days on Tuesday as the authorities decided not to allow any pilgrim to move from Jammu to the Kashmir Valley from August 21 to 23.

File photo

Jammu: The annual Amarnath Yatra was suspended for three days on Tuesday as the authorities decided not to allow any pilgrim to move from Jammu to the Kashmir Valley from August 21 to 23.

"No yatri will be allowed to move towards the Kashmir Valley from here on August 21, 22 and 23," a police officer said.

Officials gave no explanation for the yatra`s suspension, but informed sources said the decision was taken because of the Eid festival on Wednesday, and also due to the decreasing number of pilgrims opting for the yatra as it nears its end on August 26.

On Monday, a small batch of just 43 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas for the Kashmir Valley.

Since it started on June 28, over 2.82 lakh pilgrims have performed the pilgrimage setting a record over those doing so during the last three years.

