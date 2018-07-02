हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amarnath Yatra

Amarnath yatra under terror radar? LeT likely to get big consignment for attack in Kashmir

Security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra have already been tightened following a rise in terrorist activities.

NEW DELHI: The ongoing Amarnath yatra is facing a terror threat with sources suggesting that a group of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) preparing for an attack. The attack is likely being planned at Vessu Mir bazar in Kulgam. LeT terrorist Mohd Naveed Jutt alias Abu Hanzala is likely to lead the group. 

As per sources, the LeT is expected to receive very big consignment for the Kashmir valley. Naveed Jutt was the terrorist who had managed to flee after terrorists opened fire at police officials outside a Srinagar hospital in February.

Security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra have been tightened in the last week following a rise in terrorist activities. Centre recently also rushed a team of highly trained NSG commandos to deal with any possible terror threats.

While two dozen NSG snipers are based at BSF headquarters in Humhama Srinagar, the other commandos have been equipped with the latest range of weapons. However, the Ministry of Home Affairs has not revealed details about the weapons.

The CRPF has also formed a special motorcycle squad as part of its efforts to ensure foolproof security during the annual Amarnath Yatra. "Keeping in view the convenience and security of pilgrims, the CRPF has prepared a special motorcycle squad, which on one hand, will ensure the security of pilgrims on the yatra route and on the other, will also be used as small ambulances for them," a CRPF spokesperson had said.

The government is also monitoring each vehicle carrying Amarnath pilgrims with radio frequency (RF) tag and a joint control room has been set up for close coordination among different security agencies besides the Army.

It was earlier reported that at least 450 Pakistan-backed terrorists are believed to be waiting for an opportunity at several launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) to infiltrate into Kashmir.

The intelligence agencies had warned the authorities that the suspension of anti-terror operations by the Army during the holy month of Ramzan had given ample time to the terror outfits to recruit new people and regroup themselves.

A senior official of the Home Ministry had also confirmed the presence of Pakistan's Special Security Group (SSG) along the LoC to aid the fresh batch of terrorists waiting to infiltrate into Kashmir.

