BSF

Anti-Pakistan slogans raised in Jammu against brutal killing of BSF jawan

The protesters took to streets at the Rani Park area and set ablaze a Pakistani flag. They also chanted anti-Pakistan slogans to denounce the brutal killing.

File photo

Jammu: Activists of the Shiva Sena Dogra Front staged a protest in Jammu on Wednesday against the brutal killing of a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan along the International Border (IB) in Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The protesters took to streets at the Rani Park area and set ablaze a Pakistani flag. They also chanted anti-Pakistan slogans to denounce the brutal killing.

The body of Head Constable Narender Kumar with bullet injuries and the throat slit was found after Pakistani troops targeted a BSF party that had gone ahead of the border fence to cut the tall "sarkanda" (elephant grass) in Ramgarh sector on Tuesday. 

Security forces have issued a "high alert" across the entire IB and the Line of Control (LoC) in view of the gruesome killing.

The BSF has lodged a strong complaint with the Pakistan Rangers in connection with the same. Officials in the security establishment said the incident has been taken "very seriously" by the government and the Ministry of External Affairs.

Several Phone calls and communication exchanges went on throughout the day from the Indian side to across the border in order to locate the body of the jawan, who was first declared missing. The Pakistan Rangers were reportedly asked to take part in a joint patrolling to trace the missing jawan, but they only came up to a point and cited water-logging issues in the area that prevented them from undertaking a coordinated action.

The BSF then waited for the sun to set and launched a "risky operation" to bring the jawan's body back to the post.

