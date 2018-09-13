हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Armed terrorists barged into my house, took biscuits and apples from us, claims local in J&K

The local said that the terrorists told him that they had not eaten for past five days and took biscuits and apples from him.

Armed terrorists barged into my house, took biscuits and apples from us, claims local in J&amp;K

A young local living near the International Border on Thursday claimed that three terrorists barged into his house on Wednesday night to eat and warned them against warning the security officials in the area. 

"Three terrorists entered my house at around 8 pm on Wednesday and threatened us not to tell anyone about them. They said they had not eaten for past 5 days and took biscuits and apples from us," the local said.

Giving details of how they looked, the local said: "They were wearing torn clothes and were carrying arms. They also took clothes from us. They asked us for a car and offered money but we do not have a car. Soon after they left. "

The statement comes on a day when two Pakistani terrorists, including the mastermind of an IED blast in which four policemen lost their lives earlier this year, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The militants belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Chinkipora near Arampora area of Sopore township in the north Kashmir district this morning after receiving intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in the area. The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces.

Some arms, ammunition and incriminating material were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Jammu and Kashmir

