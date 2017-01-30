close
Army bust terrorist hideout in J&K's Shopian, huge cache of arms recovered

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:44
Pic courtesy: ANI

Shopian: Security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir

A huge cache of number of arms and ammunitions, including one SLR, rds SLR 37, AK 47, AK rds total 509, Chinese hand grenade were seized in Trenz area of Shopian. 

A solar charger, charger pin, an ammunition pouch and a black pouch containing medicine and a nail cutter were also recovered from the place. 

Further details are awaited. 

First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 11:44

