Army bust terrorist hideout in J&K's Shopian, huge cache of arms recovered

Shopian: Security forces on Monday busted a terrorist hideout in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A huge cache of number of arms and ammunitions, including one SLR, rds SLR 37, AK 47, AK rds total 509, Chinese hand grenade were seized in Trenz area of Shopian.

A solar charger, charger pin, an ammunition pouch and a black pouch containing medicine and a nail cutter were also recovered from the place.

Further details are awaited.