infiltration bid foiled

Army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Machhil sector; three terrorists killed

A search operation is currently underway after the security forces killed three terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid in the Machhil sector.

Representational image
Srinagar: The security forces on Wednesday foiled an infiltration bid from Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Machhil sector and killed at least three terrorists in a pre-drawn border shootout.

According to ANI, a search operation is currently underway after the security forces killed three terrorists and foiled an infiltration bid in the Machhil sector.

The operation began after the security forces noticed suspicious movement from the Pakistani side of the Line of Control (LoC). 

''It turned out to be a group of infiltrating terrorists from Pakistan's side of the border who were firmly challenged,'' an official was quoted as saying.

The Army spokesperson further said that the terrorists opened fire, triggering a shootout that led to the death of the three terrorists.

A massive search operation is currently underway around the shootout site on the LoC in north Kashmir, the spokesperson said.

In a related development, a group of heavily-armed terrorists had attacked an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday after which a massive search operation was launched to nab them. 

The camp of 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in Hajin area of Bandipora was targeted by the terrorists on Tuesday evening, triggering a heavy gunfight. Hajin police station was also attacked, some reports claimed. 

Army retaliated to the firing from the terrorists and the gunfight lasted for some time, a police officer was quoted as saying by IANS.

The fire was retaliated "heavily and effectively", a senior police officer said, adding that it was not a suicide attack. 

According to news agency ANI, at least four to six terrorists had stormed the Army camp from two sides. 

The terrorists reportedly fired around eight rounds using Underbarrel Grenade Launcher towards army and police personnel. 

Following the attack, the entire area was cordoned off and combing operations were launched.

(With IANS inputs)

