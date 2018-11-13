हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army

Army guns down Pakistani terrorist; massive cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Arms and ammunition, including an AK assault rifle and a pistol, was recovered.

A Pakistani intruder was gunned down by the Army during an encounter in along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector. 

“In an encounter between security forces & terrorists in Akhnoor sector, Pakistani terrorist eliminated at around 01:50 pm today,” said a Defence PRO of the Indian Army. 

The intruder opened fire and a gunfight ensued in which he was killed.

“The entire area has been cordoned off. Search and destroy operation is still in progress,” he added.

Arms and ammunition, including an AK assault rifle and a pistol, has been recovered. 

The infiltration bid came after a series of ceasefire violations by Pakistan which left three Army personnel and a porter dead and three BSF personnel injured since Friday.

"An armed intruder was noticed trying to infiltrate into this side in Pallanwalla area of Akhnoor sector and was challenged by the alert Army personnel," an Army officer said.

