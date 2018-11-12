हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Army jawan dead, another injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&K's Poonch

Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM was critically injured and succumbed to gunshot injuries.

Army jawan dead, another injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in J&amp;K&#039;s Poonch

Srinagar: An Army jawan on Monday lost his life in a cross-border firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The Army soldier has been identified as Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM.

The ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Rangers has also left another Army soldier injured.

At about 5.15 pm on Monday, Pakistan Army resorted to an unprovoked ceasefire violation in Krishna Ghati Sector (Mendhar) on the Line of Control (LoC), resulting in the death of a soldier and injuring another, a defence spokesperson said.

Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM was critically injured and succumbed to gunshot injuries.

Havildar Mari Muthu D was critically injured in the firing, he said, adding that immediate resuscitation and medical aid was provided to the soldier and has been evacuated to Military Hospital, Poonch.

34-year-old Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM belonged to Manakunnam village in Kerala and is survived by his wife.

The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.

The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in the state, according to an RTI reply by the Home Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmirceasefire violationPoonch district

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close