Army jawan injured in J&K's Pulwama, encounter underway

SRINAGAR: An Army jawan has been injured in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. The gunbattle took place in Lam village of Pulwama's Tral area.

Earlier in the day, gunshots were heard in Lam village.

Following the gunshots, security forces have been deployed at the spot.

The encounter comes a day after Pakistan Army violated ceasefire along the Line of Control at Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Four Pakistani soldiers were killed in the ceasefire. The Pakistani Army have been firing targetting the Poonch area for the last three days.

(With inputs from ANI)