Army jawan martyred in J&K's Naushera as Pakistan violates ceasefire again

There have been a number of ceasefire violations along the international border and the Line of Control this year.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 14:41
Jammu: A 34-year-old Army jawan was killed when Pakistan troops violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector in the wee hours on Friday.

According to ANI reports, the jawan lost his life in the cross-border firing from Pakistan forces in Naushera at 5:15 am today.

The jawan was identified as sepoy Naik Bakhtawar Singh and hailed from Punjab.

There have been a number of ceasefire violations along the international border and the Line of Control this year.

