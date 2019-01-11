हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nowshera

Army major, jawan killed in IED blast along LoC in Nowshera sector

The injured Army personnel were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.  

Representational image

SRINAGAR: An Army Major and a jawan lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district Friday.

An IED device was planted by suspected militants in Lam area of Nowshera sector, said an Army spokesperson.

"Today one officer and another soldier were martyred in an improvised explosive device (IED) explosion in Lam area of Nowshera sector," Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said.

The injured Army personnel were rushed to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.

Army soldiers have been alerted against IED blasts and attacks by the border action teams (BATs) of the Pakistan Army, said the Army.

