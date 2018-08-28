हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Army patrol party attacked with petrol bomb in J&K's Pulwama

The cordon and search operation (CASO) party of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was attacked with a petrol bomb. 

Srinagar: A group of unidentified terrorists on Tuesday opened indiscriminate fire and attacked an Army patrol party with a petrol bomb in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to ANI, the cordon and search operation (CASO) party of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was attacked with a petrol bomb followed by indiscriminate firing by a group of terrorists between the area of Gad-Bough and Armullah in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

However, no loss of life was reported in the attack.

A police official said that the Army patrol party was coming from Sugan area of the neighbouring Shopian district after commencing a CASO and were moving towards their camp in Ahgam when it was targeted by the terrorists.

The attack evoked a sharp and quick retaliation by the security forces, which forced the terrorists to flee from the spot.

More reinforcement has been rushed to the area and a massive cordon has been laid to nab the terrorists.  

