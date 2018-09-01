हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
New Army hit-list

Army prepares new hit-list; 7 Hizbul Mujahideen, 6 LeT terrorists top targets in J&K

Seven Hizbul Mujahideen and six LeT terrorists are the top targets in Army's new hit-list.

Army prepares new hit-list; 7 Hizbul Mujahideen, 6 LeT terrorists top targets in J&amp;K

(Reported by Syed Khalid Hussain, Srinagar)

JAMMU: After eliminating several dreaded terrorists as part of the 'Operation All-Out', the Army is reported to have prepared a fresh list of terrorists which it seems to target in what is being referred to as the 'Operation All-Out 2'.

Though there is no official word about the same, the sources close to the Army have claimed that the security forces operating in Jammu and Kashmir are ready to target a new batch of terrorists belonging to various Pakistan-backed terror outfits.

According to sources, the new hit-list prepared by the Army includes top terrorists from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Al Badr, Ansaar Gazwat-ul-Hind. 

The new hit-list mentions seven most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen operatives followed by LeT with 6 terrorists, Al Badr 1, JeM 2 and Ansar Gazwat Ul Hind-1.

The new hit-list list gains prominence after a spate of encounters and recent abduction of relatives of policemen by terrorists in south Kashmir. 

Months after the abduction and brutal killing of Army rifleman Aurangzeb, the Pakistan-backed terrorists had killed four policemen in Jammu and Kashmir.

In more alarming development, at least nine relatives of J&K policemen were recently abducted and later released by the terrorists from parts of north and south Kashmir. 

These people were kidnapped by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora on Thursday night. 

One among those abducted by terrorist included the brother of a deputy superintendent of police in J&K Police.

Those kidnapped by the terrorist were identified as - Zubair Ahmad Bhat (son of policeman Mohd Maqbool Bhat a resident of Arawani), Arif Ahmad Sankar (brother of station house officer Nazir Ahmad Sankar a resident of Arwani Bijbehara), Faizan Ahmad Makro (son of policeman Bashir Ahmad Makro a resident of Kharpora Kulgam), Sumar Ahmad Rather (son of policeman Ab.Salam Rather a resident of Yamrach Yaripora Kulgam), Gowher Ahmad Malik (brother of top police officer DSP Aijaz a resident of Katapora Kulgam), Yasir Ahmad Bhat (son of police officer ASI Bashir Ahmad Bhat abducted from Watho Shopian presently posted at CID Office Humhama Badgam.

Two other kin of policemen identified as Nasir Ahmed from Mindora, Shabir Ahmad Zargar of Kangan Tral were also kidnapped by the terrorists. Terrorists also kidnapped Asif Ahmed Rather from Pinglish Tral. He is a son of a policeman Rafiq Ahmad Rather.

The kidnappings took place after the security forces went on a rampage following the killing of four policemen in Shopian in south Kashmir.

Escalating its offensive against terrorists, the security forces on Wednesday killed two top Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists - Altaf Ahmad Dar and Umar Rashid Wani -  in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The two Hizbul terrorists were identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar alias Altaf Kachroo – a top Hizbul commander – and his associate Umar Rashid Wani.

Kachroo hailed from Redwani village of Kulgam district and carried a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head. His killing is being seen as a major success in the anti-terror operations in the south Kashmir area.

The Director General of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), RR Bhatnagar had last week said that as many as 142 terrorists have been eliminated in anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir this year.

There are approximately 200-250 terrorists still operating in Kashmir Valley, Bhatnagar had warned.

The DG, however, asserted that the law and order situation is "better" in Kashmir compared to 2016-17 and the number of injured personnel has decreased.

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
New Army hit-listHizbul MujahideenLashkar-e-ToibaIndian Army Operation All-out 2Jammu and Kashmir

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close